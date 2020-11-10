Prison Break: Wentworth Miller Done with Michael, Straight Characters

In 2005, Paul Scheuring's FOX drama Prison Break introduced viewers to brothers Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller). When Lincoln is sent to prison and put on death row for a crime he didn't commit, Michael gets himself incarcerated in the same prison as his brother. Except Michael has no intention of either of them staying long, committing himself (literally) body and soul to an elaborate plan for them to not only escape but also clear Lincoln's name. Over the course of four seasons, the "finale" film Prison Break: The Final Break that saw Michael die, and the fifth season revival that brought him back (as well as other side projects), the series would grow a devoted, faithful fanbase who've kept the candle burning for Purcell and Miller to return to the rolls for another round. Well, it looks like that's not going to happen.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Miller posted a very personal and heartfelt post that began with Miller expressing his appreciation for those who've commented or DM'd him to offer kind, supportive words or who reach out in positive ways. But because of the trolls and Miller's fear that his social media posts will become places where others will be exposed to bullying and other forms of abuse, he's looking to eliminate the ability to comment. "'This is my favorite IG account,. someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less," Miller wrote. "Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don't want them exposed to bullshit.

From there, Miller revealed that he's done with playing Michael and with the Prison Break franchise. For the actor, it's about shifting his career so that he's a gay man who tells the stories of gay characters. And while he understands that this will disappoint the fans, it's more important for him to help lend a voice to those not represented nearly enough in our storytelling. "On a related note… I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael," the actor wrote. "If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That's your work. – W.M."