Prodigal Son Finale Preview: Are You Ready for A Killer Ending?

With only hours to go until the series finale of FOX's Prodigal Son, the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series is set to shuffle off the network's programming coil after two intense, jaw-dropping seasons- but don't think for a second that "The Last Weekend" is going to send the series out on a soft and squishy note. Malcolm (Payne) races to save Martin (Sheen) only for "The Surgeon" to twist things around and devise a plan that he swears will be good for them both. Capture the serial killer "The Woodsman'- what could go wrong? How about a whole bunch of shocks and surprises that the folks at Prodigal Son want you to know you're just not ready for (and they're offering some fresh looks to make their case):

But just in case yesterday's slew of previews wasn't enough, FOX was kind enough to release a new, "full contact" (you'll understand) teaser for the series wrap-up along with the cast teasing viewers on what they can expect- and what they'll never see coming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Like Father Like Son? | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2C6An4K7cQ8)

So what else is ahead? Everything from Capshaw's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) stirring words and Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) calling out Jessica (Bellamy Young) for holding back information to Martin pitching Malcolm on his idea to save both of them- check out these previously-released previews below, with FOX's Prodigal Son wrapping up its series run tonight.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: You Buying This | Season 2 Ep. 13 | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJGsBdQZn_E)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Bet It Didn't Work | Season 2 Ep. 13 | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsoIMCETHU4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Some Mistakes Are Just Too BIg | Season 2 Ep. 13 | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1lGjC4zhIw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: That Dreams As Dead As Your 23 Victims | Season 2 Ep. 13 | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHeoHs3sLxk)

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: A Unique Look At The Finale | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY2UJcRtpWw)

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".