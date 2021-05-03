Prodigal Son Season 2 E11 Preview: Is The Surgeon Back in Business?

Well, you knew it was bound to happen. There was only so long that FOX's Prodigal Son would be able to keep Martin (Michael Sheen) locked up before he would find a way to spring himself. And sorry, Vivian (Catherine Zeta-Jones), but there was no way Martin was picking you over his fam. But Martin escaped with some "distraction murderers" that are going to be keeping Malcolm (Payne), Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips), and the police racing against the clock. But for Malcolm, "The Surgeon's" escape impacts him on both a personal and professional level- and speaking of "personal," viewers also have to wonder what the fallout will be from Jessica's (Bellamy Young) actions at Claremont. So with all of that in mind, here's a look at preview images, episode overview, and preview for this week's episode "You Can Run…"

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 11: "You Can Run…": After a terrifying incident at Claremont, Malcolm is in a race against time to track down multiple killers. The NYPD realizes someone close to home might be the key to finding them.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

