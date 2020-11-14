Prodigal Son Season 2 Preview: Are Bright's Instincts Killer Enough?

Only a day after FOX unveiled new key art for the second-season return of the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring Prodigal Son, viewers are getting their first look at the fallout from Ainsley (Halston Sage) proved to be "daddy's little girl" by turning Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) into a bloody pincushion. Now it's up to Bright (Payne) to keep Ainsley and Jessica (Bellamy Young) out of jail while still attempting to put away the "big bads" at his day job. As you'll see near the end of the clip, Dr. Whitly (Sheen) might have something to say about that- and it looks like he's "digging" the idea of a family reunion outside of his cell.

Here's a look at the latest preview for the second-season premiere of FOX's Prodigal Son, set to stalk our screens once more beginning January 12, 2021:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called "The Surgeon." Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young), his seemingly normal sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. The series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, and Keiko Agena. When the series returns, Bright's personal life is in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister. Now, he must 'take care' of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his 'prodigal son,' but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".