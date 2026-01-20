Posted in: Fox, Netflix, TV | Tagged: prodigal son

Prodigal Son Watch Party Video: Tom Payne Talks S01E02: "Annihilator"

Check out the video of Tom Payne's watch party from Monday night as he offered a deep dive into Prodigal Son S01E02: "Annihilator."

Article Summary Tom Payne hosts Prodigal Son S01E02 "Annihilator" watch party, sharing behind-the-scenes insights.

Learn about Payne’s experiences working with Michael Sheen and director Adam Kane on the show.

Watch Payne’s Instagram Live commentary and get a deeper dive into episode themes and character arcs.

Look back on Payne’s heartfelt reflection when it was announced the series was ending.

With Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens)-starring Prodigal Son being one of our favorite shows, and with it doing so well over on Netflix, we wanted to make sure that you're checking out Payne's weekly watchalongs he has going on over on Instagram Live (Mondays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET). For this week's go-around, Payne offered insights into S01E02: "Annihilator," directed by Adam Kane, written by Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver, and first airing on September 30, 2019. A murder involving poison leads Malcolm (Payne) to uncover some new memories about his time with his father and serial killer, Dr. Whitly (Sheen), aka "The Surgeon."

"Episode 2 watchalong! Sound issues at the beginning due to a song playing but I figured it out 😂 Enjoy!" Payne wrote as the caption to his video watchalong from Monday night, which you can check out below. Following that, we have a look back at last week's debut watchalong, and then a look way back to when Payne posted about the show ending:

"The first Prodigal Son watchalong! For your viewing pleasure. Start the episode at the same time as me and get my commentary. Like a DVD extra! 😂😂," Payne wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also includes the entire watchalong video. Following that, we have a look back at Payne's post announcing the watchalong:

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in an Instagram post shortly after wrapping filming on the series for the last time. "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, series creator Sam Sklaver explained to DH how the series was evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the creative team also envisioned having Sheen's Martin Whitley, aka The Surgeon, and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return.

