Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DSTLRY, Matais Bergara, Mischief Of Magpies, si spurrier

Dstlry Official August 2026 Solicits With A Mischief Of Magpies

Dstlry Official August 2026 solicits with another Mischief Of Magpies by Simon Spurrier and Matías Bergara

Article Summary Dstlry August 2026 solicits spotlight A Mischief Of Magpies #2 by Simon Spurrier and Matías Bergara.

A Mischief Of Magpies #2 sends Mar into the Wandering City to hunt the Moray King in a fantasy epic.

The 48-page prestige issue deepens Mischief Of Magpies with higher stakes in fantasy and real-world life.

August 2026 also brings The Blood Brothers Mother hardcover by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso.

The Dstlry official September 20206 solicitation will be out on Friday. But I totally forgot the Dstlry August 2026 solicits with the second issue of Michief Of Magpies and the Blood Brothers Mother hardcover collection… so here they are!

A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #2

BY SIMON SPURRIER AND MATÍAS BERGARA

The DSTLRY fantasy epic from SIMON SPURRIER and MATíAS BERGARA (Coda, Step By Bloody Step) CONTINUES! The Wandering City beckons, and Mar has answered its call. Tasked with eliminating the baleful Moray King, who haunts the underside of the machine-metropolis, Mar takes every opportunity to dive deeper into the depths of this astonishing fantasy world… though it comes at a high cost to his life in the real world, and to those who try to love him. For fans of THE NEVERENDING STORY, ARCANE, and THE BOY AND THE HERON.

$8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER HC

STORY: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ART: EDUARDO RISSO

WINNER OF THE EISNER AWARD!

NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL DEBUT from Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso-the legendary creative team behind

the seminal crime series 100 Bullets!

In the old American West, three children set off across the wild Texas frontier to rescue their motherkidnapped

by ruthless outlaws who gunned down their preacher father. Throughout their journey, they'll face

the harsh elements of an unforgiving landscape, deadly animals hungry for blood, merciless bounty hunters

and so much more…all in a relentless quest to rescue their family.

Along the way, they'll learn the terrible cost of revenge-not just in lives, but in how it stains a soul. While

revenge may be satisfying in the moment, it leaves a yearning behind that lasts a lifetime. And once you taste

it, nothing else is ever so sweet.

For fans of 1883, BLOOD MERIDIAN, & THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY.

$35 MATURE 200 PAGES HARDCOVER

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