Prodigy "Almost One of the Perfect Star Treks Out There": Roddenberry

Gene Roddenberry’s son, Rod Roddenberry, offered Star Trek: Prodigy high praise & words of support: "It’s all the good that Star Trek is."

While some may feel Prodigy might be the neglected stepchild of Star Trek, creator Gene Roddenberry's son, Rod Roddenberry, wanted to remind fans of its value, especially in the current generation. The only other science fiction franchise with almost as much history is Doctor Who, but it could get intimidating on where to start to get acclimated in its 57-year history. The younger Roddenberry provided some perspective on how Prodigy, currently without a streaming home, built on that legacy his late father built.

"'Prodigy' is a great introduction series. It was initially put out there for kids," Roddenberry told Screen Rant. "That was the idea to get between the 3-9 [age] range. It is not. It is from three to 93, and I'm not just being nice. I truly enjoy it as an adult watching. I started watching it with my son and watching it on my own. It is sort of an intro into what Star Trek is because you've got all these characters from different parts of the universe, and I'm not going to get into the story, but they're on the ship now, and they ask the question, 'What is Starfleet? What does this mean? Or what has my life been like? Oh, now I have a purpose.' Through that, the audience learns what Star Trek is or what Starfleet is, and I think it is the perfect introduction. And for me, it is almost one of the perfect Star Treks out there. I'm a bit of a purist in a way, and I guess people would define that word differently, but I just love it because it's all the good that Star Trek is."

Prodigy featured a rag-tag group of aliens who find each other on board the U.S.S. Protostar. Guiding them on their mysterious journey is the holographic version of Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), who fills them in on the ways of Starfleet while the real Janeway attempts to track the ship and investigates why children are running it. Creators in brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman thanked Roddenberry and reminded fans of its future. In the meantime, in light of Paramount+ pulling the series, fans will have physical media to depend on for now as Part 2 of season one will be released on September 26th.

