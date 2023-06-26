Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: dan hageman, kate mulgrew, kevin hageman, paramount, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew, "Prodigy" Creators on Cancellation & Future

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Dan & Kevin Hageman and series star Kate Mulgrew comment on the Paramount+ animated series' end and future.

Just as Paramount announced the cancellation of Star Trek: Prodigy from their streaming platform as part of their content purge on Friday, the service removed the animated series. While there are plans to shop the Nickelodeon series with the development of season two since we know renewal announcements are certainly not automatic in the streaming age nowadays, creators Dan and Kevin Hageman and star Kate Mulgrew took to social media to comment on the series' possible future and their next move. With Discovery & Picard allowed to go their natural course, Prodigy remains the only premature Star Trek casualty in the Paramount+ era, with the Starfleet Academy series Strange New Worlds, and Lower Decks in active production.

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators & Star Comment on Animated Series' Future

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, my brother and I will be acting out our entire S2 of #SaveStarTrekProdigy at STLV. Come for the fun. Stay for the laughs. We'll see you there!" the brothers wrote from their joint Twitter account. Joining them will be Mulgrew, the star of the animated series and the live-action Star Trek: Voyager, who wrote, "will be joining this panel, as there is much to discuss with the [Brothers Hageman. Many thanks to our cast and crew and to our fans for your ongoing support. We still have only just begun. ❤️ #SaveStarTrekProdigy"

The series marked the return of Mulgrew to the Star Trek franchise following her last appearance in the 2002 final Next Generation film Nemesis which saw her promoted to admiral, most likely from not only bringing her ship home with minimal help from Starfleet and helping to cripple their greatest mortal enemy, the Borg (mostly due to her temporal counterpart). In Prodigy, Mulgrew mostly plays her holographic counterpart, the canonical guide to the young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar, a ragtag group of alien youths getting a crash course in Starfleet. As they try to unravel the mystery of the Federation vessel, they try to keep it away from the Vau N'Akat, led by the Diviner (John Noble), who has nefarious plans for it as a means to end of Federation.

Prodigy saw one of two Voyager reunions with Mulgrew reuniting with Robert Beltran's Chakotay, reprising his role from Voyager, as we find out he's the original captain of the Protostar doing everything he can to keep it out of the Diviner's hands by remotely taking the vessel through a time portal. The second reunion took place on Picard that saw Jeri Ryan's Cmdr Seven of Nine with Tim Russ' Captain Tuvok. Support from around the Star Trek community came upon news of Prodigy's cancellation, including from the likes of Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount and Picard's Terry Matalas and Dave Blass.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, my brother and I will be acting out our entire S2 of #SaveStarTrekProdigy at STLV. Come for the fun. Stay for the laughs. We'll see you there! — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I will be joining this panel, as there is much to discuss with the @brothershageman. Many thanks to our cast and crew, and to our fans for your ongoing support. We still have only just begun. ❤️#SaveStarTrekProdigy https://t.co/EUakVmQfMq — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) June 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

My heart goes out to our brilliant #StarTrekProdigy brothers & sisters. Here is hoping the Protostar finds a new home soon!🖖🏻 https://t.co/Ch9UuXwYwa — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) June 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Star Trek Prodigy – Time Amok is one of my favourite episodes of Star Trek. It's simple but it hits core values in such a concise way that it's works perfectly. Thank you @GoodAaron and your whole team for every amount of heart and courage you gave to young people who need it.… — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) June 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Many are asking what they can do to help #SaveStarTrekProdigy as it sets a course for a new home. Given our unique circumstances — 20 complete episodes in a known IP and another 20 nearly complete/exclusive for debut — prospects are good. Here's possibilities, to pitch in: pic.twitter.com/CPNf9dhxy9 — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) June 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!