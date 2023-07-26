Posted in: Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount plus, preview, prodigy, season 2, star trek

Star Trek: Prodigy Update: "This Will Not Be The End of That Crew"

John Van Citters, Paramount VP of Star Trek Brand Development, sounded pretty optimistic regarding "Prodigy" during an SDCC 2023 panel.

Last month brought the news that left a lot of "Star Trek" fans scratching their heads after what's been a pretty good few months for the overall franchise ("Star Wars" folks wish they had anything to get excited about right now that's on par with "Picard" Season 3 and "Strange New Worlds"). After learning in March that Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Kate Mulgrew-starring Star Trek: Prodigy would be returning this winter for a second season, we would learn three months later that the series Now, we're learning that the animated series had been canceled at Paramount+ and that it would be removed from the streaming service. That also means that the series won't be able to screen on Nickelodeon, but CBS Studios can shop for a new home once post-production on the second season wraps. But then, there was a glimmer of hope earlier this month when it was announced that the first season was getting another physical release ( now a "must" in the age of disappearing streaming series). And now, thanks to John Van Citters, Paramount Vice President of Star Trek Brand Development, there might just be room for some more hope.

"First and foremost, I don't think we could have a panel celebrating Star Trek animation without addressing kind of the 800-pound Rok-tahk in the room, 'Star Trek: Prodigy.' We all know that 'Prodigy' is not currently available on Paramount+. But this isn't the end of the story for 'Prodigy.' Season 2 is still in production. The creative team is working hard to finish what is a great storyline, and we're working to find Prodigy a new home," Van Citters shared during a San Diego Comic-Con Panel celebrating a half-century of "Star Trek" and animation. "I personally love 'Star Trek: Prodigy', having known what Hageman and everyone [has] been working on for years. This won't be the end of Dal, Gwyn, Rok-tahk, Zero, and especially not Murf. As you know, he is indestructible. They're still part of 'Star Trek.' They are part of the canon. They always will be… 'Star Trek' and its fans are always full of surprises. This is a universe that is filled with hope and possibility. And the crewmembers of the Protostar are absolutely perfect examples of that. This will not be the end of that crew."

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!