Project: Greenlight – Issa Rae Set to Host/EP HBO Max Reboot Series

Issa Rae will host a new series of HBO's filmmaking reality show Project Greenlight, which will now be on HBO Max. The 8-episode docuseries will now focus on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Issa Rae will appear in every episode as an Executive Producer, providing guidance and mentorship to these aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max. The original series was produced by HBO and Miramax under Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production banner. They mentored a small group of fledgling male and female filmmakers as they struggled to make their first film. To anyone who ever went to film school, there were many cringe-inducing moments throughout the series.

Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at HBO Max, said: "At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet." Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television at Miramax, also said: "By relaunching the iconic PROJECT GREENLIGHT with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard."

Project Greenlight will be produced by HOORAE and Miramax. The series is executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay through HOORAE, along with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of Development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV. Sara Rastogi serves as a co-executive producer through HOORAE. HOORAE is a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums and genres in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. HOORAE is comprised of HOORAE Productions for film, tv, and digital; Raedio, the music label in partnership with Atlantic Records; and ColorCreative, its management division.