Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Set for July; Shawn and Gus Look Fur-tastic

Great news, you incredibly patient "PsychOs": Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is ready to head to your screens on July 15. Yes, that's right, we now have a date for James Roday's Shawn and Dulé Hill's Gus return. As if that wasn't good enough (we're sure there are waves of fans appreciating the news), the new streaming service also released two preview images from the sequel film. So why waste any more time reading this when you can check out Shawn and Gus in "big pimpin' fur coat" mode, though it appears the look may not work too well with motorcycle-riding:

Here's a Look at Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home reunites the cast once again when Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Co-written with Roday, Andy Berman, and director/executive producer/Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home also stars original cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. Joining the cast Joel McHale (Stargirl), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, Rick and Morty), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World, Black Monday), Allison Miller (A Million Little Things, 13 Reasons Why), and Richard Schiff (The West Wing). Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is also executive produced by Roday, Hill, and Chris Henze of Thruline. UCP will produce in association with Thruline Entertainment.