Puppy Bowl XXII Preview: Canine Competition Set for Feb. 8th Kick-Off

Set for February 8th on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+, here's what you need to know about Puppy Bowl XXII.

Article Summary Puppy Bowl XXII airs Feb. 8 on Animal Planet, featuring 150 puppies from 72 shelters competing for glory.

Fan favorites Team Fluff and Team Ruff return, battling for the coveted Lombarky trophy and MVP honors.

New for 2024: Senior dogs face off in the first-ever Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown exhibition game.

Special segments include inspiring adoption stories, puppy cheer squads, and behind-the-scenes puppy scouting.

Sure, we have the NFL Super Bowl coming up next month – but the real big game is hitting Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+ on Sunday, February 8th, at 2 pm ET (11 am PT). That's right, Puppy Bowl XXII is bringing back the canine competition for another year – second only to the Pop-Tarts Bowl in terms of our favorite bowl games. This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping matchups. Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, ensuring fair play as these furry athletes compete for championship glory and their forever homes. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will be providing play-by-play commentary during the event.

Reigning champions Team Fluff will send players, including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico) and Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler), to defend their title. Meanwhile, Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) will compete to bring the coveted Walmart "Lombarky" trophy to Team Ruff. As the game unfolds, one standout pup will earn the prestigious Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title while another will claim the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award. Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna (a determined pup with only three legs) and Eleanor (who is both deaf and vision-impaired), will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back.

What's New During Puppy Bowl XXII? For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl will spotlight senior dogs in a special exhibition game, as Team Oldies and Team Goldies go head-to-head in the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown. Additional new elements include an inside look at shelter staff cheering on their puppy players and a spirited Barking Lot Tailgate party hosted by Riasing Cane's Chicken Fingers, with special appearances by Todd Graves, Owner and Founder, and his dog Cane III.

Along with the Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff Show, viewers can look forward to Subaru of America, Inc.'s "Pup Close and Personal" and "Adoptables" segments, puppy cheer squads hyping up the crowd, kittens watching the game from the Temptations Skybox, the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test, a look at Schachner and lead puppy trainer Victoria Schade scouting ten prospects, and much more. Of course, Bleeding Cool will have an extensive preview/viewing guide ahead of gameday, and coverage during and after the event.

"Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories," said Joseph Boyle, Head of Content, Discovery Channel. "By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television." Puppy Bowl XXII is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

