Rabbit Hole Preview: Kiefer Sutherland's John Weir Makes Things Happen With the streaming series set to premiere next month, here's a sneak preview of Paramount+'s Kiefer Sutherland-starring Rabbit Hole.

Thanks to this weekend's IGN Fan Fest 2023, viewers were treated to an extended sneak preview of Paramount+ & Showrunners John Requa & Glenn Ficarra's upcoming Kiefer Sutherland-starring eight-episode spy thriller Rabbit Hole. In the streaming series, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. Up until now, we've gotten looks at how Weir's world has begun falling apart. But in the following clip you're about to see, we get to learn a little more about the man himself.

In the following preview clip released earlier today during IGN Fan Fest 2023, we get a little background intel on Sutherland's Weir and how he's an expert at making impossible situations very, very possible:

And here's a look back at the newest mini-teaser that was released earlier this week (followed by a look back the previously-released previews and production rundown), where there's a pretty clear message coming through to Sutherland's Weir… "Trust No One":

New episodes of the series will drop weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada (and on the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France). Now, here's a look back at the teaser and production intel that was released last month (with Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole set to premiere on March 26th):

Joining Sutherland on the cast of Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole is Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi, Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm. Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).