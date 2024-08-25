Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, preview, ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Official Trailer, Poster Previews New Netflix Anime Series

Arriving on October 5th, here's a look at an official trailer and key art poster for Netflix's new take on Rumiko Takahashi's Ranma 1/2.

In just a couple of months, a fan favorite by Rumiko Takahashi will be returning to screens: Ranma 1/2 will be coming to Netflix in October. The anime seems to be packed with all the wonderful things we so nostalgically recall. The characters and animation look so beautiful and we already cannot wait for the day to arrive. The remake just released an English-Subbed trailer (which you can check out above). Streaming of Ranma 1/2 will start on October 6th in Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, & Indonesia. For the US, Ranma 1/2 will be streaming on Netflix beginning October 5th. The English-sub trailer also noted it will be a weekly release on Netflix instead of a binge drop – so definitely take note!

Animated by Studio MAPPA and directed by Konosude Uda, the cast includes Kappei Yamaguchi returning as Ranma Saotome (male), Megumi Hayashibara returning as Ranma Saotome (female), Noriko Hidaka returning as Akane Tendo, Minami Takayama returning as Nabiki Tendo, Kikuko Inoue returning as Kasumi Tendo, Koichi Yamadera returning as Ryoga Hibiki, Rei Sakuma returning as Shampoo, Akio Otsuka as Soun Tendo (will be replacing Ryusuke Obayashi), Cho as Genma Saotome (will be replacing Kenichi Ogata), and Kenichi Ogata as Narrator (will be replacing Tadashi Nakamura). Here's a look at the key art poster that was also released during Anime NYC weekend:

The anime follows Ranma Saotome, who has an arranged marriage planned with Akane Tendo. Things take a wild turn when they realize that whenever Ranma is splashed with cold water, he turns into a girl! That is where hilarity ensues, seeing the tone for this martial arts rom-com. The anime is filled with lots of funny moments and characters but it also notes the toll it takes on Ranma at times, juggling being a man and woman at the same time.

I loved Ranma 1/2 growing up, and I think it greatly contributed to my understanding that love is universal regardless of gender. I do wonder how they will be going about the risqué portions with nudity. I cannot wait to see some of my favorite characters return- I was always so tied between Akane and Shampoo, ending with Ranma. It is very exciting to know most of the cast will be returning as well to voice their characters, and I hope they do well for the Latin American Spanish dub. The animation looks beautiful and seamless, though I know MAPPA always ends up killing it.

