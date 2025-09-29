Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon Season 2 Production Begins; Patricia Clarkson Joins

Production on Netflix's Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly-starring Ransom Canyon Season 2 is underway, with Patricia Clarkson joining the cast.

Fans of series creator, showrunner, and executive producer April Blair's (Wednesday, All American) Josh Duhamel (The Lost Husband, Transformers, Love, Simon) and Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights)-starring series Ransom Canyon have a reason to smile to kick off their week. Patricia Clarkson (Lilly, House of Cards) is set as a guest star for the second season, which is now officially underway in New Mexico. Clarkson has been tapped for the role of Claire O'Grady, the drop-dead gorgeous mother of Quinn (Kelly), who is both maternal and self-involved. "We're thrilled to be back and can't wait to turn up the steam, the drama, and the romance that 'Ransom' fans have grown to love," Blair shared about work on the second season of the hit Netflix series getting underway.

What will the future hold for Staten (Duhamel) and Quinn (Kelly), finally together but facing a long-distance relationship after Quinn accepts a position at the New York Philharmonic to keep her Ransom dance hall open. "That's one of my favorite things about this show," Kelly shared, respecting her character's choice to put herself and her business first. "A lot of times, the women, Quinn in particular, are not making choices that you typically see in a romance on TV." But don't expect to see Staten walking the mean streets of NYC anytime soon. "Can you imagine Staten living in a studio apartment in New York? No, thank you," Duhamel added. "I just don't think it's someplace Staten would move … but I'd like to find out."

In Season 2, the future of Ransom Canyon hangs in the balance as the rival ranchers continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of the rugged Hill Country town. Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, and Niko Guardado will join Kelly and Duhamel as guest cast members. Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner (father-son duo Davis and Reid Collins) will not return as season regulars for the second season. Blair serves as executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Dan Angel, Bradley Gardner, Duhamel, and Kelly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!