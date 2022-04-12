Raw This Week Proves WWE is the Real Innovator of Wrestling Industry

While AEW marks spend all their time talking about how innovative AEW is for producing wrestling shows that cater to fans and give the wrestlers more creative control, WWE is quietly doing all of the real innovation in the wrestling industry these days. Case in point: this week's episode of WWE Raw, where WWE both gave Austin Theory a new, better name and invented an entirely new match ending type. Of course, rather than recognizing these things for the genius they are, disrespectful fans on social media are unfairly making fun of WWE. Luckily, The Chadster is always here to STAND UP FOR WWE and defend everything Vince McMahon has done for the pro wrestling business.

First of all, following in the innovative tradition of improving the names of wrestlers like Riddle, Gunther, and Butch, the sports entertainer formerly known as Austin Theory is now just going by the name Theory, which any unbiased observer can clearly tell is the superior name because it is shorter. But people will still complain because they just don't understand the first thing about wrestling.

Let The Chadster explain it to you, marks. Austin Theory is two words. That's hard to remember. But Theory is just one word. It's way better.

But improving Austin Theory's name wasn't the only innovation on WWE Raw this week. Vince McMahon really outdid himself this week with the ending he booked to AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest. Here's the problem that the wrestling industry faces: people have to face each other in matches to make a wrestling show work, but when one of those wrestlers win, it means that they might start to get too popular before WWE wants them to. And if a wrestler loses, the opposite will happen. That's why it's important to make sure that wins and losses are balanced so no one stands out too much, which would cause them to overshadow WWE itself, which should never happen.

Unfortunately, wrestling matches usually need to have a winner and a loser, which basically ruins wrestling. But on Raw this week, WWE finally found the solution: just have one wrestler ghost the ending of the match. That's what happened when AJ Styles faced Damian Priest. The match was going along like normal until it was time for a commercial break, at which point Damian Priest made a really scary face as the lighting changed. When the show came back from commercial, the match was over. Nobody won. Nobody lost. Fans were confused. It was the greatest match ending The Chadster has ever seen.

The Chadster is sure WWE won't get the credit they deserve for this from most people, who are literally paid by Tony Khan to make The Chadster's life miserable by praising AEW and trashing WWE. But The Chadster recognizes Vince McMahon for his genius, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

