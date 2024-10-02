Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Reacher, American Horror Story, Lex Luthor & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Donald Trump/60 Minutes, American Horror Story, Superman & Lois, Heartstopper, Lara Croft, Reacher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Apple TV+'s Before, Donald Trump/60 Minutes, USA Network's WWE Raw, FX's American Horror Story, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's Heartstopper, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, Wondery's Informants: Lawyer X, HBO's Last Week Tonight, Prime Video's Reacher/Neagley, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Donald Trump/60 Minutes, American Horror Story, Superman & Lois, Heartstopper, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Spider-Noir, Reacher/Neagley, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 2, 2024:

Before: Apple TV+ Releases Official Trailer for Billy Crystal Series

Rick and Morty: The Anime E08 Preview: The Smiths Are Ready for a Fight

Trump Now Passing on 60 Minutes Interview; Fact-Checking an Issue

WWE Raw Dominates: WBD Regretting AEW TV Deal After That

American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters for Season 13?

Superman & Lois: "Lex [Luthor] is Not Who You Think Lex Is": Cudlitz

Heartstopper Creator Oseman on Reworking Key Comics Scene for Season 3

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Gets Netflix Sneak Preview

American Horror Stories Official Trailer Unleashes Ep Titles & More

Spider-Noir: Gleeson on His "Philosopher"-Like Character, Nicolas Cage

Marcia Clark, "Informants: Lawyer X" Leads Wondery Exhibit C Lineup

Last Week Tonight: HBO/YouTube Delays "Massively Frustrating": Oliver

Reacher: Maria Sten-Starring "Neagley" Spinoff Gets Prime Video Order

