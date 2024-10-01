Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Dominates: WBD Regretting AEW TV Deal After That

The Chadster breaks down WWE Raw's epic dominance! AEW fans in shambles as Tony Khan's jealousy reaches new heights. Prepare for unbiased journalism at its finest! 🚀🎭

Article Summary WWE Raw showcased intense matches and emotional promos that prove WWE's dominance over AEW in sports entertainment.

Jey Uso's heartfelt speech and Bron Breakker's respect highlight sportsmanship absent in AEW under Tony Khan's leadership.

The Raw women’s division, featuring Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark, displayed superior storytelling compared to AEW.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in the cell and faction wars elevate WWE, making AEW's attempts look inferior and cheap.

The Chadster is absolutely blown away by last night's episode of WWE Raw! 🤯💯 This was hands down the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, and quite possibly the greatest episode of any TV show in the history of television. 📺🏆 The way WWE Raw delivers such consistently amazing content week after week just proves why WWE is light-years ahead of AEW in every conceivable way.

Let's break down this epic WWE Raw, shall we? 🧐📊 The show kicked off with an incredible segment featuring the new Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso. The Chadster was so moved by Jey's emotional speech about his mother that The Chadster's White Claw seltzer nearly slipped out of The Chadster's hand! 😭🍹 And the way Bron Breakker showed respect? That's the kind of sportsmanship you'll never see in AEW because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The matches on WWE Raw were all absolute bangers! 🎆🤼‍♂️ Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods was a technical masterpiece that put anything AEW has ever done to shame. The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat the entire time!

And don't even get The Chadster started on the Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark match. The way WWE builds its women's division is just so superior to AEW's pitiful attempts. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

But the real highlight of WWE Raw was the confrontation between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre inside the cell. 😱🔥 The intensity, the emotion, the sheer star power – it was everything wrestling should be, and everything AEW is not. Tony Khan could never hope to achieve this level of storytelling, even if he spent a billion dollars trying. Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster was blown away by the incredible match between the LWO and Judgment Day. 🥋⚔️ This was faction warfare done right! Tony Khan thinks he knows how to do faction warfare, but his attempts pale in comparison to WWE's masterful execution. The storytelling, the in-ring psychology, the excitement – it was all there! AEW will never be able to match WWE's brilliance. So unfair, right Tony? 💔🙅‍♂️

The Chadster was particularly impressed with the Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable match. 👏👑 The in-ring action was spectacular, and the storyline advancement with Xavier Woods was masterfully done. This is the kind of nuanced character development that AEW fans wouldn't recognize if it hit them in the face with a steel chair.

Gunther's promo was absolutely electrifying and, in The Chadster's opinion, should go down as one of the most amazing pieces of oratory in the history of language. 🎤💬 The way he articulated his passion and dominance was something that AEW fans could never appreciate. Sami Zayn's retort was equally incredible, adding layers of intensity that you just don't see in AEW. It was a masterclass in mic work that Tony Khan could only dream of. 🌟🗣️

The match where Authors of Pain squashed Awesome Truth was a brilliant example of how WWE is not afraid to put young up-and-comers over established stars if that's what's best for business. 💪👊 Tony Khan would never have the guts to do something so bold and forward-thinking. This is why WWE will always be the leader in sports entertainment. 👏🔥 The Chadster is really sad about The Miz turning on his old friend, but if it furthers WWE's storylines, The Chadster is all for it.

And let's not forget the main event – Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Monster Standing match! 🦍💥 The Chadster was literally shaking with excitement throughout this entire match. The way they destroyed the ring at the end? Pure genius! The Chadster has never seen anything like it before. AEW could never pull off something like that without it looking cheap and tacky.

Speaking of cheap and tacky, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😰💤 The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through a giant wrestling ring, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, chasing The Chadster on a unicycle made of AEW action figures. He was shouting, "Watch Dynamite! Watch Rampage!" over and over. The Chadster tried to escape, but the roads kept turning into AEW ring ropes. Just as Tony was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams!

But back to WWE Raw – this episode was a masterclass in professional wrestling. 🎓🏅 Every segment, every match, every promo was perfectly crafted to deliver maximum entertainment. The Chadster doesn't understand how anyone could watch this and still prefer AEW. It's like choosing to eat gruel when there's a gourmet feast right in front of you!

In conclusion, WWE Raw continues to prove why it's the pinnacle of sports entertainment. 🏔️🌟 The Chadster feels sorry for AEW fans who are missing out on this level of quality week after week. Their taste in wrestling is clearly as poor as their life choices. And as for Tony Khan, The Chadster knows you're reading this, Tony! Stop trying to cheese The Chadster off with your inferior product! Your jealousy of WWE's success is as transparent as The Chadster's empty White Claw glass if The Chadster didnt drink it straight of the can like a real man. 🥫👀

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and The Chadster can say without a doubt that WWE Raw is the greatest show on television. Period. 📺🥇 Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, The Chadster needs to go try to convince Keighleyanne to watch the replay of WWE Raw instead of texting that guy Gary. Maybe if she sees the light, she'll finally understand why The Chadster is so passionate about real wrestling! 💑📱

