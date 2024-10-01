The Boys, Lanterns, Boomerang, Squid Game & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wheaton/Levi, Squid Game, Lanterns, The Boys, The Beauty, American Horror Stories, Boomerang & Max, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Wil Wheaton/Zachary Levi, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Netflix's Squid Game, Max's Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, SYFY's Revival, HBO's Lanterns, USA Network's WWE Raw, YouTube/SESAC, Prime Video's Like a Dragon: Yakuza, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Tubi, Prime Video's The Boys, FX's The Beauty, Cartoon Network's Regular Show, Hulu's American Horror Stories, Boomerang/Max, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, HBO's The Penguin, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wil Wheaton/Zachary Levi, Squid Game, Lanterns, The Boys, The Beauty, American Horror Stories, Boomerang & Max, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, October 1, 2024:

SNL 50: Jane Curtin Didn't Originally Have High Opinion of Audience

Star Trek: Wil Wheaton on Zachary Levi's "Disgusting" Trump Support

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 19: "I Am Here" Review: Hope Takes a Hit

Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Invites You to Get Back in The Game

Spirit Halloween Not Happy with SNL – But for Only Six Weeks (VIDEO)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Conjures Up Competition This November

Revival: Steven Ogg Joins SYFY Series Adapt in Recurring Role

Lanterns "Didn't Work Out": Josh Brolin Talks Series, Kyle Chandler

WWE Raw Preview: Monsters Clash, CM Punk Speaks, AEW Quakes

YouTube, SESAC Reach Deal: Green Day, Alice in Chains, More Returning

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released

Stranger Things 5 Director Frank Darabont on Series Inspiring Return

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Tubi Welcomes Sarah Michelle Gellar Series

The Boys Season 5: Why We Can't See "Superhero" Replacing "Supes"

SNL 50: Andy Samberg Was Worried The Office Was Mocking "Lazy Sunday"

The Beauty: Ryan Murphy Adapting Haun, Hurley Image Comics Series

Regular Show Revival Will Include Mark Hamill Returning as Skips

American Horror Stories: "Huluween" Event Gets New Key Art Poster

Boomerang Streamer, Website Final Day Brings New Max Hub Set-Up

Peaky Blinders Production Begins; Knight, Murphy Check In From The Set

The Penguin Episode 3 Promo Teaser Released; "Inside Man" BTS Look

Mayfair Witches Returns Early 2025; Teaser: There's a Price to Be Paid

Doctor Who Showrunner RTD Dishes on "73 Yards," Mad Jack Theories

