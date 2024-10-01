Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: HBO, John Oliver, Last Week Tonight

Last Week Tonight: HBO/YouTube Delays "Massively Frustrating": Oliver

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is "massively frustrated" with Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO over the delay in putting videos on YouTube.

You'd think HBO's parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, would give Last Week Tonight host John Oliver more carte blanche about how his content is distributed considering the 30 Primetime Emmys (including two won in 2024), the variety talk series has won, second to the high-fantasy drama Game of Thrones with its possible near-unsurmountable 59 wins. With 365 episodes and currently in its 11th season with promises of two more through 2026, Oliver's been accustomed to HBO allowing the show's main topic to be uploaded to the series' YouTube channel the following day, but this season featured a dramatic change to a four-day delay release. The host, who's won a combined 21 Emmys for Last Week Tonight and Comedy Central's The Daily Show, vented to The New York Times about the WBD decision's misguided efforts to use the show to drive traffic to their streaming platform, Max.

Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver on WBD's Decision to Delay Release His Clips 4 Days After Episode

"It's massively frustrating to me," Oliver told NYT on "The Interview" podcast. "I was not happy with it at all," though the actor and comedian remained humble. "What I love about having the show on YouTube is that we can reach beyond HBO subscribers. That feels really important to me. I really, really appreciate the fact that they do that," he explained. "I would rather they did it straight after the show the way we've always done it, but I'm very grateful that they are willing to still do it at all." Last Week Tonight airs on Sundays on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

You can check out the rest of the interview for more, including Oliver's decision not to cover the 2024 Presidential Debates on the show. You can also listen to The Interview, which streams on Saturdays, podcast below.



