Reacher S04: Alan Ritchson Makes a Good Point with Epic Cheetos Rant

From disappointing food delivery services to Cheetos getting softer as they get stale, Reacher star Alan Ritchson went on an epic video rant.

We feel your pain, Alan Ritchson. No, we're not talking about his crazy work schedule and we're definitely not talking about his workout routine. We feel like we just pulled something typing those last two lines. But when it comes to how vital comfort food is when you're running around trying to keep ten plates spinning simultaneously, we're on the same page. In what might be one of the best epic video rants we've gotten in a long time, the Reacher star checked in from Toronto with a tale of crazy travel/work schedules, hunger, disappointing food delivery services, and hidden snacks that culminated in Ritchson questioning the science behind Cheetos going from hard and crunchy to "marshmallow" when they get stale. He makes an excellent point (though there are clearly some other issues at play), because the same thing happens with Cap'n Crunch. In both instances, you would think that they would actually be more prone to cutting up the roof of your mouth as they got older, not something that is one step away from being able to be eaten through a straw.

"Very important RANT! It may or may not have something to do with [Cheetos]," Ritchson wrote as the caption to his post, a perfect lead-in to the epic video that was to follow:

Last week, the actor and executive producer shared an image from the set that was taken by "our wildly talented director," Gary Fleder, on social media. "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that's saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard," read the caption, making another bold promise about what's still to come.

Here's a look at Ritchson's post with an update on how things are going:

Shortly after it was announced which novel that the fourth season would be adapting, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

