Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher S04: The Magician Who Makes Alan Ritchson's Tattoos Disappear

Alan Ritchson shared a video of the proccess involved in making his tattoos disappear when he shifts into Jack Reacher mode for Season 4.

It's not like there isn't a ton to be impressed with when it comes to Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher. Near the top of that list is the borderline magic that Film/TV Make-Up Artist Kat Crisp has accomplished when it comes to finding ways of making Ritchson's tattoos disappear when it's time for him to slip into Reacher mode. That means every time Ritchson gets new ink that could be visible, Crisp devises a new way to make it seem like they were never there in the first place. For this go-around (with a guest appearance from Ting-Fang Liu, who did a little trimming to Ritchson's hair since he was already in the chair), Ritchson is taking us behind the scenes to capture the entire process on video.

Here's a look at what Ritchson and Crisp had to share about the tattoo-removal experience:

Early in September, the actor and executive producer shared an image from the set that was taken by "our wildly talented director," Gary Fleder, on social media. "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that's saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard," read the caption, making another bold promise about what's still to come.

Here's a look back at one of Ritchson's previous posts, sharing an update on how things are going with Season 4:

Shortly after it was announced which novel that the fourth season would be adapting, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!