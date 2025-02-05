Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, Reacher

Reacher Season 3 Preview: Looks Like Jack's Troubles Come in All Sizes

Check out some new Season 3 images from Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels returns for a third season, we're back to passing along some new looks at what's to come. Following up on the streaming service's "New to Prime Video: February 2025" trailer that dropped this past weekend, which featured a look at Season 3, we have two new images to add to your collection. Previously, we had looks at Ritchson's Jack, Anthony Michael Hall's businessman Zachary Beck, "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters' bodyguard Paulie, Sonya Cassidy's DEA Agent Susan Duffy, Roberto Montesinos' veteran DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva, and Maria Sten's Frances Neagley (of soon-to-be spinoff fame). For this go-around, it's another look at Jack and Paulie, with Paulie joined by Brian Tee's Quinn – physically imposing and intimidating, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Jack investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations.

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

