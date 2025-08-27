Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4 "Goes Hard"; May Have "Best Fight Ever": Ritchson

Alan Ritchson checked in from filming Season 4, adding, "We might’ve just shot the best fight ever on 'Reacher' and that’s saying something."

Ever since he dropped the big reveal that Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher would be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow, Ritchson has done another impressive job of keeping fans updated on how things were going. That continued on Wednesday night, with the actor and executive producer sharing an image from the set that was taken by "our wildly talented director," Gary Fleder, on social media. "Game face was all the way on today. We might've just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that's saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard," read the caption, making another bold promise about what's still to come.

Shortly after it was announced which novel that the fourth season would be adapting, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson. Here's a look at Ritchson's post from earlier this evening offering an update (followed by a look back to a post from earlier this summer where Ritchson offers a deep dive into how things are going):

"Totally random glimpse behind the curtain for Reacher S4. Currently underway. Side note. I'm so excited about what we're doing this year. We're a few weeks in to a long stretch and I'm loving it all so far. Feels very right," Ritchson began the caption to his video post from earlier this summer. "Our incredible Reacher crew from the last three seasons are back and better than ever. I have a lot of love for each of them and you have no idea how much the Reacher you see on screen is the physical manifestation of ideas from numerous great minds on our set spanning many departments. I want to keep it that way. Great way to create."

Ritchson continued, "Our cast this year is phenomenal. Also, @sydellio brings me the most incredible cookies. Hope you all get to try them sometime. They're delish! But I digress, everyone is so perfect for their part and super hungry to deliver the best they can for the many important viewers we strive every day to please. @christophermarquette came in under some pretty tough circumstances and he's owned his work."

As for what fans can expect, it sounds like they'll be getting a lot more of what they love about the series, but not in the way they might have gotten accustomed to. "If the story was any more high octane we'd have to check people's heart health before watching. Things get crazy this season in the best way," he shared. "We want every year to be familiar but a little different and always frought with peril, mystery, action and a little of that sardonic Reacher humor of course. We're ticking all the boxes."

"I did not mean to get into all this. Just wanted to show you a fun green room. Anyway, thought you might like to hear some updates," Ritchson wrapped up his caption with (and yes, we have a feeling a lot of fans appreciated the update):

