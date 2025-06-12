Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Confirms Season 4 Adapting "Gone Tomorrow"

Reacher star Alan Ritchson confirmed on social media that author Lee Child's 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow would be adapted for Season 4.

After a clue about the fourth season was dropped on Wednesday, showing a copy of a script inside a subway car, a lot of fans of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher went all-in on bestselling author Lee Child's 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow as the season's source material. Considering the novel kicks off with Jack travelling on a NYC subway at 2 am – before everything goes to hell (we won't spoil it) – it seemed like a pretty reasonable assumption. Guess what? It just went from being pretty reasonable to officially confirmed as Season 4's focus.

"'The thing about subway cars is you step on one and you never know what's going to happen,'" read the quote from the novel that was included with the Instagram post showing Ritchson holding up four fingers and a copy of the novel. "REACHER Season 4 will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow' by Lee Child."

Here's a look at the teaser post from yesterday that dropped the big clue about the fourth season of Prime Video's Reacher:

Here's a look at what Ritchson had to share previously, along with the complete transcript of his caption, followed by Child's previous thoughts on which book he would've liked to have seen adapted for the fourth season:

Photo 1: I owe my career to the people standing next to me. Legends… all of them. Stopped by the Neagley set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it. Photo 2: Always a privilege to spend time on an @emjaybassett run set. Was great to meet my wildly talented peers. Photo 3: Reacher himself, Lee Child. I wish everyone had the good fortune of being best friends for life with this man like we are, because we are best friends and he is adopting me officially soon I think. Photos 4/5: Back into stunts with Buster, Eric and team. Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready. Photo 6: it's hilarious to me how many racks we'll go through to find the one or two outfits Reacher wears all season. Season 4 is right around the corner and dare I say… May be the best season yet?

Reacher Season 4: Author Lee Child on Novel He Wants Adapted

Speaking with The Independent back in February 2025, Child shared that 2017's The Midnight Line is one, in particular, that he would like to see tackled for the fourth season. "It was well-received, but 'The Midnight Line' is one of my favorites because it was an opioid book, but it was written from the point of view of the addict with tremendous sympathy," Child shared.

Along with tackling the deadly serious issue of opioid addiction, the novel distinguishes itself by offering the addicts' perspectives. "I'm addicted to numerous things myself, and so I wanted to show it from the addicts' point of view – make it sympathetic, make it human – and I'm proud of that book." Child added. Though no official decision on what the source material would be for the fourth run, Child hopes the novel comes to live-action life at some point down the road. "I wonder if it will ever get made. We have to see whether we ever choose that one, but I'd love to see how it comes out," Child said.

Based on the official online overview, "Jack Reacher takes an aimless stroll past a pawn shop in a small Midwestern town. In the window, he sees a West Point class ring from 2005. It's tiny. It's a woman cadet's graduation present to herself. Why would she give it up? Reacher's a West Pointer, too, and he knows what she went through to get it. Reacher tracks the ring back to its owner, step by step, down a criminal trail leading west. Like Big Foot come out of the forest, he arrives in the deserted wilds of Wyoming. All he wants is to find the woman. If she's OK, he'll walk away. If she's not … he'll stop at nothing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!