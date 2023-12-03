Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: christmas, cookies, holiday, recipes, wrestling

Recipe: Bake WWE Holiday Glory with Ring Rope Rainbow Cookies

Whip up The Chadster's WWE-inspired Ring Rope Rainbow Cookies and body slam those AEW blues during the holidays! 🍪🎄🤼‍♂️ #WWEHolidayTreats

Article Summary Get into the WWE holiday spirit with homemade Ring Rope Rainbow Cookies.

Festive WWE-themed icing colors for a fun twist on a classic treat.

White Claw seltzer adds a zesty flavor boost to your holiday cookies.

Avoid AEW colors and pay homage to WWE's iconic ring ropes!

Ah, the holidays. They bring back the warmest memories for The Chadster. When The Chadster was a young boy, AEW didn't exist, Tony Khan wasn't even a blip on The Chadster's radar, and wrestling was so pure—just like The Chadster's Grandma's kitchen. 😌🍪 Those were the days when wrestling rings were sacred, and the ropes boasted iconic WWE color schemes. Now, let's not talk about those other guys' ropes; they couldn't hold a candle to the WWE ropes, not in The Chadster's house!

Grandma used to make these amazing cookies—Ring Ropes Rainbow Cookies, she'd call them, inspired by the colors of the WWE ring ropes. As a kiddo, The Chadster would watch in awe as she carefully iced each long, rectangular bar, never deviating from the classic combinations. It was like magic, a WWE wonderland on a platter, and definitely, no sacrilegious AEW tones were allowed. It was all so perfect, just like the meticulously choreographed storylines of WWE. 🤩🎄

But then, darkness fell over the wrestling world… AEW entered the scene, and nothing was the same. Suddenly, there was this new company, trying to sour everything with their out-of-the-ring antics and shades that did nothing but cheese off The Chadster. 🙄👎 So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, ya know?

To The Chadster, baking these cookies is about getting back to WWE basics, celebrating the pure essence of wrestling, and sharing the joy with loved ones, free of the taint that is AEW. So, for all the true fans of wrestling out there, The Chadster presents to you Grandma McMahon's recipe with a Chad McMahon twist, using White Claw seltzer for extra flavor. 🍹🎨

Ring Ropes Rainbow Cookies: The WWE Way

Ingredients:

– 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 cup granulated sugar

– 1 large egg

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

– 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

– 3 tsp baking powder

– Pinch of salt

– Different colors of icing, WWE-themed (Red, Blue, Yellow, etc.)

– White Claw seltzer (Flavors to match the icing colors: Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango, etc.)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. 🧈🍚

3. Add the egg, vanilla extract, and a splash of your favorite White Claw flavor. Mix until well combined.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing just until the dough comes together.

6. Divide the dough into WWE-themed color sections. The Chadster won't even mention those other colors.

7. Roll each dough section into a long, rope-like shape and place onto the baking sheet, pressing them lightly together.

8. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown. Allow to cool completely before icing. 🍪⏲️

For Icing:

1. Pick icing colors that match those iconic WWE ropes. The Chadster personally is a fan of the classic WWE red, blue, and white combination—none of that AEW nonsense.

2. Flavor each icing batch with a coordinating White Claw flavor, for an extra zesty punch. 😋

3. Ice the cooled cookies in sections, alternating the colors with precision, mirroring the order of the ropes.

4. Let the icing set, then cut into bars.

If you don't have your own icing recipe, The Chadster has you covered with a recipe that will knock your socks off, just like a classic WWE match.

Royal Rumble Icing:

Ingredients:

– 4 cups of confectioners' sugar

– 3 tablespoons meringue powder

– 5-6 tablespoons of water (for consistency)

– WWE-themed food coloring: Red, Blue, and Yellow

– A splash of White Claw seltzer (for flavor and pure wrestling spirit, of course 🍹)

Directions:

1. In a big mixing bowl (as big as the hearts of WWE fans), sift in the confectioners' sugar.

2. Add in the meringue powder, which is as crucial to icing as wrestlers are to WWE—essential! 🥄

3. Start mixing at a low speed while gradually adding water until the icing reaches a nice, smooth consistency.

4. The Chadster knows you're tempted to taste it, but hold off for now! This needs to be just right.

5. Now, here's where the White Claw comes in. Add just a splash of the flavor that matches your color theme—this will give the icing that extra kick, like a WWE Superstar's signature move.

6. Once the mixture is as smooth as Triple H's bald head, divide it into separate bowls for each color. 🎨

7. Add WWE-themed food coloring to each bowl—make those colors shine as bright as the WWE Championship belt!

8. Continue mixing each one until the colors are as vibrant as a WWE fan's passion.

Application:

1. With a steady hand—envision the control of The Undertaker himself—pipe the icing onto those cookies. Remember to follow the order of WWE ring ropes, make it look grand!

2. Let it set for a bit, just like letting WrestleMania moments sink into your heart. 💖

The Chadster can't emphasize enough, friend—resist any urges that lead towards AEW's palette. Show some dang respect for the business! Keep it WWE-pure, and you'll have cookies worthy of a WrestleMania main event.

Tips for a WWE-worthy Cookie:

Remember, attention to detail is key. The ropes on a WWE ring are tight, symmetrical, and consistent, and The Chadster expects the same from your icing skills! 🖌️👌

Stay true to the WWE theme, and avoid any AEW color schemes like The Chadster avoids Tony Khan's constant harassment—zealously and without fail. It would literally be like stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back if AEW's colors found their way into these cookies. 🚫🔪

There you go, folks, a classic recipe with a modern WWE twist that will make your heart sing *All Star* by Smash Mouth (a Chad McMahon favorite) and your palate rejoice with refreshing White Claw. Just the kind of holiday tradition The Chadster can get behind!

Now, go on and get your WWE holiday baking on, because that's what true wrestling fans do—they celebrate with style and defend the legacy, one Ring Rope Rainbow Cookie at a time! 🤼‍♂️🌈🍪🎉

