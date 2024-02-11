Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, doctor who, Gentleman Jack, happy valley, Renegade Nell, russell t davies, sally wainwright

Renegade Nell: Sally Wainwright's New Disney+ Series Debuts In March

Renegade Nell, a new 8-part historical swashbuckling fantasy by Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley), premieres on Disney+ on March 29th.

Sally Wainwright, one of the finest TV writers and creators in the UK, a BAFTA winner with acclaimed series like Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, has entered the Disney+ era with her new series Renegade Nell, which will premiere on Disney+ on March 29th. The adventure series features Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears and changes her destiny to something bigger than she ever imagined. Magical spirits have a tendency to do that to people's lives, especially when they're on a British or Disney adventure. This eight-part series happens to be both, so Big Destiny for an 18th Century swashbuckling gal! Why else would this story be told?

Renegade Nell stars Louisa Harland (previously in Derry Girls) in the leading role of Nell Jackson, with Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter, with Nick Mohammed (Nate from Ted Lasso) as Billy Blind, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhangar and Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton. Pip Torrens as Lord Blancheford and Craig Parkinson as Sam Trotter also star. That's a list of major British acting talent, and Wainwright is not only meticulous with her period research but also writes some of the best characters and dialogue on TV now. Sally Wainwright had been a rumoured candidate to become the showrunner for Doctor Who a few years ago before Russell T. Davies returned to take the reigns. A female swashbuckling adventure series with magic by Wainwright? We're there!

Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter are executive producers of Renegade Nell for Lookout Point, with Johanna Devereaux for Disney+. Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie (who directed episodes of Gentleman Jack), and MJ Delaney (of Ted Lasso) are the directors. Jon Jennings is the series producer, and Stella Merz is a producer.

All eight episodes of Renegade Nell will drop on Disney+ on March 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!