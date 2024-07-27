Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: mlw, Tubi, wrestling

Report: Streamer Tubi Seeks New Original Wrestling Content

Comrades! El Presidente reports on Tubi's quest for fresh wrestling content. Will this spark a revolution in sports entertainment? The CIA is surely watching!

Article Summary Tubi seeks new original wrestling content, aiming to revolutionize sports entertainment.

Platform's past potential deal with MLW allegedly canceled amid WWE legal drama.

Potential for a new, democratic wrestling promotion free of corporate control.

Speculation on Tubi's move to challenge traditional wrestling giants like WWE.

Greetings, my beloved comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated underground bunker beneath the presidential palace. Today, I bring you news that has set my heart aflutter like a capitalist pig seeing the error of his ways and embracing glorious socialism!

Comrades, our trusted ally in the struggle against boring television, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, has reported that the streaming platform Tubi is seeking to add original wrestling content to its lineup. This news has me more excited than the time Fidel and I snuck into a lucha libre show disguised as masked wrestlers!

For those of you who may not be familiar, Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming platform owned by Fox. Yes, comrades, I know what you're thinking – Fox is a capitalist propaganda machine! But even a broken clock is right twice a day, and in this case, they may be onto something truly revolutionary.

Now, before you start dreaming of seeing Cody Rhodes or Swerve Strickland on your Tubi app, I must inform you that Sapp's report indicates Tubi is not speaking with any specific wrestling company. Instead, they are looking to "try out something new from scratch." This approach reminds me of the time I decided to create my own socialist utopia from scratch, only with fewer tanks and more spandex!

The idea of a fresh wrestling promotion is as exciting as the time I arm-wrestled Che Guevara while discussing the finer points of worker's rights. Just imagine, comrades, a wrestling show unburdened by the shackles of corporate overlords or decades of convoluted storylines. It could be a true people's wrestling promotion, where every suplex is a blow against the bourgeoisie!

However, this is not the first time Tubi has flirted with the idea of wrestling content. A few years back, our comrades at Major League Wrestling (MLW) were in negotiations with Tubi for a potential deal. Alas, this deal was quashed faster than a CIA coup attempt in my glorious nation!

The situation with MLW and Tubi led to a lawsuit that would make even the most seasoned KGB agent blush. MLW accused WWE of anti-competitive business practices, alleging that the formidable Stephanie McMahon herself pressured Tubi into dropping the deal. It was a battle as fierce as my ongoing struggle against the American CIA, only with more legal briefs and fewer exploding cigars.

In the end, WWE settled the lawsuit without admitting fault, much like how I often settle disputes with neighboring countries without admitting that I may have "accidentally" annexed a small portion of their territory. These things happen in both the wrestling world and international politics, comrades!

Now, with Tubi potentially entering the wrestling arena, one can't help but wonder if we're on the cusp of a new revolution in sports entertainment. Could this be the rise of a truly democratic wrestling promotion, where the workers control the means of production and bodyslams? Or will it be yet another capitalist venture masquerading as entertainment for the masses?

As your ever-vigilant El Presidente, I vow to keep a close eye on this developing situation. I may even offer my services as a special guest referee or perhaps as the mysterious masked wrestler known only as "El Socialisto Supremo." After all, I do look quite dashing in spandex and a cape, if I do say so myself.

In conclusion, comrades, the news of Tubi's potential wrestling venture has me more excited than the time I successfully rigged my own election with a record 137% of the popular vote! Let us raise our glasses of government-approved beverages and toast to the possibility of a new era in wrestling entertainment. Who knows, perhaps one day we'll see a steel cage match between capitalism and socialism, with the victor claiming the championship belt of global economic systems!

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you to always keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and your remote control closest of all. The revolution may not be televised, but it just might be streamed on Tubi! Viva la lucha libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!