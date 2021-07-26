Reservation Dogs Preview: It's All About How You Define "Jurisdiction"

Reservation Dogs, is a new original half-hour comedy from the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, coming this August to FX on Hulu. But before the premiere, the previews for the series have been flowing in for audiences. We're here for it and just as excited to see what Reservation Dogs brings to streaming. Nick Grad, the President of original programming on FX, sees a lot of potential from the minds of Harjo and Waititi on this project. He has talked about work on Reservation Dogs saying that Harjo, "draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make 'Reservation Dogs' a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage, and misadventures".

When speaking about Waititi, Grad says that he, "lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can't wait for audiences to see". On the inspiration for the series, Harjo explains, "As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities – –mine in Oklahoma and Taika's in Aotearoa? We're thrilled by the opportunity to tell the 'Reservation Dogs'' story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reservation Dogs | Jurisdiction – Season 1 Preview | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snJwgEwTwrU)

From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show's first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reservation Dogs | CrazyTown – Season 1 Preview | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiO69cazuiw)

Watch the official trailer for Reservation Dogs down below, with FX's new original comedy from Waititi and Harjo starts streaming August 9th exclusively on FX on Hulu:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Reservation Dogs | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoHewFAkrWU)

