After the death of "Daniel," the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming, and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California. The plan took a detour when the gang disbanded, leaving everyone to forge their own paths. Elora took off with the Rez Dogs' mortal enemy, "Jackie" (Elva Guerra), Bear received ancient wisdom from "Spirit" (Dallas Goldtooth) in the most sacred of porta potties, Willie Jack discovered her ancestry in a prison visiting room and Cheese spent time in a boys' home, while never forgetting his pronouns. Realizing they were stronger together, the Rez Dogs reunited and made it to Cali, where, with feet in the sand and waves crashing in front of them, they said goodbye to Daniel.

This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named "Maximus" (Graham Greene), Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community, and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who's not his grandmother.

Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles, and elders explore their past and try to heal old wounds. We learn more about tribal cop "Big" (Zahn McClarnon); cannabis-loving "Brownie" (Gary Farmer); physics-obsessed "Bucky" (Wes Studi); the enigmatic "Deer Lady" (Kaniehtiio Horn); Bear's mom "Rita" (Sarah Podemski) and her cousin "Teenie" (Tamara Podemski); Willie Jack's dad "Leon" (Jon Proudstar); Daniel's mom "Hokti" (Lily Gladstone); medicine man "Old Man Fixico" (Richard Ray Whitman); junkyard prophet "Kenny Boy" (Kirk Fox); gum-smacking "Bev" (Jana Schmieding); and ride-less rap duo "Mose" (Lil Mike) and "Mekko" (FunnyBone). Season three is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge, and healing.