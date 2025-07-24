Posted in: TV | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien Ending with Season 4; SYFY Cancels Alan Tudyk Series

Resident Alien creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan announced in a statement that SYFY has canceled the Alan Tudyk-starring series.

Showrunner Chris Sheridan reveals he knew Season 4 would likely be the final chapter and planned accordingly.

Season 4 wraps up major storylines, with Sheridan praising the finale as his favorite episode of the series.

Resident Alien to feature a panel at San Diego Comic-Con following news of its cancellation and final season.

After four seasons – and with the series scheduled for a panel on Friday during San Diego Comic-Con – series creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan announced that SYFY has canceled Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien. "I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season," Sheridan shared exclusively with TV Insider. "Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I'm so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series."

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8: "Mine Town" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8: "Mine Town" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) enlists an unlikely ally to help him save Patience. Written by Nastaran Dibai.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

