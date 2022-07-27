Resident Evil: Thank Netflix for Trixie Mattel & Katya Reaction Video

Netflix has continually blessed our screens with reactions from Trixie Mattel and Katya of original shows and films (with some iconic non-Netflix ones thrown in as well). Recently Trixie and Katya reacted to the newest original series, Resident Evil, based on the incredibly popular video game series.

The plot of the Resident Evil series on Netflix reads, "Year 2036 – 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie." The series is written by Andrew Dabb, who also acts as showrunner and executive producer.

There's something about the commentary that comes from this duo that will always brighten my day and make me laugh my butt off as well. With phrases like "Not everyone walks around dipped in KY like you" and "I would love to punch a religious figurehead", there's a giddy amount of dark comedic joy that rises up within me.

It's nice to see the continued banter you'd find between them on their show UNHhhh on the WOWPresents channel on YouTube. Their series on Netflix's YouTube channel, I Like To Watch, has plenty of videos to choose from that have been out there well before their reaction to Resident Evil, so make sure to check those out, too. Season one premiered on July 14th and has eight episodes, each an hour long, to view on the streaming platform now. From interesting character choices to plot lines needing to be discussed right away, Trixie and Katya are there for us in this confusing yet hilarious time in television.