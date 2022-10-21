Resonant: Vault Comics Title in Development as BET+ Streaming Series

Fans of writer David Andry and artists Alejandro Aragon & Skylar Patridge's Vault Comics title Resonant should be pretty excited about the news that Gerard McMurray (The First Purge) had signed an overall deal with BET Studios. That's because part of that deal will include a series adaptation of the post-apocalyptic title. Planned for the BET+ streaming service, the project sees McMurray teaming with CBS Studios & Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions as executive producer, writer & director. In addition to McMurray and Scott, other executive producers include Damian Wassel and F.J. DeSanto for Vault and David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, and Clayton Krueger via Scott Free. Based on the comic by Andry, Aragon & Patridge, here's a look at the official overview for Resonant:

A decade has passed since the first Waves hit, unleashing humanity's most violent impulses and plunging the world into chaos. Paxton, a single father of three, must venture from the secluded haven they've built to restock the medicine his chronically-ill youngest son needs to survive. When his routine trip goes awry, Paxton and his children—now separated—will battle everything in their paths to reunite. As each member of the family is faced with an odyssey of their own – they will be forced to confront not only the horrors of the new world order but their doubts about one another and the darkest corners of their own hearts.

"I am thrilled with today's announcement. It's the sort of thing that you dream about but never really think will happen. 'Resonant' really was a perfect unison of a wonderful group of people, Ale Aragon and Skylar Patridge, my co-creators. Jason Wordie creating the beautiful colors that enhanced the world and the story, and Deron Bennett bringing sound to a silent medium. And, of course, the Vault Comics team of Adrian and Damien Wassel, with Tim Daniel championing Resonant from the beginning. I can't wait to see how all this translates to the screen!" said Andry in a statement. "We're beyond thrilled to introduce 'Resonant' to a broader audience and see these characters brought to life in a new medium. It's a story of survival & family in the face of chaos, and it's one that's taken up permanent residence in my heart. We hope it will do the same with viewers & readers alike," Partridge added.

"My company, Buppie Productions, is committed to creating exciting and entertaining content that reflects the Black experience across all genres," said McMurray about the news. "BET is an iconic brand that has been at the forefront of creating spaces for Black creators like myself to showcase our talent. I'm proud to partner with BET Studios to bring my unique vision for storytelling to the television landscape. Resonant is the perfect first project for me to kick off my deal with BET. I'm also excited to be working with CBS Studios, Vault Comics, and the amazing team at Scott Free Productions to bring the graphic novel to life as a TV series."