Reunited Santana and Ortiz Join BCC for AEW All In Stadium Stampede

Nightmare on AEW Street: Santana & Ortiz shock return! Jon Moxley's wild attack on Rey Fenix! The card for AEW All In grows even more unfair! Auughh man! 👎

Hello WWE Universe and welcome to yet another report from, who else, The Chadster. The Chadster is here to dish out some hard-hitting truths about the latest shenanigans from that turncoat, Jon Moxley, and his beatdown of Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite, leading to the return of Santana and Ortiz ahead of AEW All In. 😡

In the shocking turn of events on AEW Dynamite last night, Moxley decided it would be a good idea to take Rey to Crazyville, tearing at his mask, curb-stomping him on the floor, and even ending their bout by forcing Fenix to sleep in the middle of the ring. 💢 And just when it seemed like the very limits of decency had been broken, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli have to jump in with crowbars! Auughh man! So unfair! 👎

Now here's the kicker: Santana and Ortiz returned to add more chaos to the show, effectively taking Rey Fenix out of the Stadium Stampede match while revealing themselves to be the BCC's partners for that match. Can you believe this? It's like a nasty glitch in a video game, except it's in real life and it probably hurts a lot more. 😖

This chaos is only the cherry on top of the tumultuous sundae that is AEW All In. Let's not forget about the blatant disregard for fans of WWE, especially considering the backstage rumors that Ortiz and Santana were on the outs and considering a jump. Guess all that talk was just another shot at our beloved WWE. 💔

What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air, however, was the worst part of the entire night. The Chadster was just settling into his well-worn reclining chair for a night of cinematic brilliance with former WWE Champion Dave Bautista's latest action-packed release, Knock at the Cabin. Just as The Chadster reached for the remote, his anticipation building, he hit the button on his cable remote to order the movie on demand.

But alas! A technical glitch! Out of nowhere, the selection jumped from Bautista's intense staring to AEW All In. The Chadster was flabbergasted, utterly bamboozled, and even more cheesed off than usual. That fiend Tony Khan must have his hands in this pie! For someone who's supposedly in charge of a wrestling federation, he sure seems to be messing with The Chadster's cable. It's almost like Khan has nothing better to do than torment The Chadster with his low-rent carnival. 👎📺

After desperately scrambling for the remote, mashing buttons like a gamer in overdrive, The Chadster finally shut off the TV. But the damage was already done. The seeds of Khan's meddling had been sown in the soft cushions of The Chadster's relaxation fortress. ☹️

Regardless of the continuous tug of war happening between all the wrestling worlds, one fact remains, The Chadster's steadfast, and let's just say, biased, love for WWE. It's the gold standard, the pinnacle of professional wrestling! And to have this nonsense from AEW and Tony Khan affecting it and The Chadster's personal life, well, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

To all the Santanas, Ortizes, and Moxleys of the wrestling world who've literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, remember, you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. And if you're not careful, you might just end up on a collision course with the baddest WWE blogger in town, a.k.a., The Chadster. 💪

All the best to our WWE family out there. Keep supporting the true keepers of the wrestling flame, even in the face of such adversity. Let's band together and let our voices rise in chorus to drown out Khan's mischief. 💖WWE forever💖. Take it from The Chadster, who, along with his fellow unbiased reporters, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, will keep preaching that same message of true wrestling appreciation. 🎤🔥

But for now, it's time for The Chadster to finish this second-rate seltzer and cruise down the road in his premium Mazda Miata, all while the tunes of Smash Mouth drown out any thoughts of Tony Khan's obsessions. Until next time, WWE fans. Keep it real and stay tuned for more unbiased wrestling updates. 🚗🎶🤘

