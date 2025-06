Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: revival

Revival: Updated Season 1 Ep 3: "Reality Check" Image Gallery Released

Check out the updated image gallery released for SYFY's adaptation of Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's Revival, S01E03: "Reality Check."

Okay, we're going to say it. We're two episodes into showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce's adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival, and we can safely say that it's on its way to being one of our favorite shows this year. With S01E03: "Reality Check" set to hit next week, we have an updated image gallery to pass along that offers some new clues to the mysteries at play. Without diving too deeply into spoilers, this week saw Arlene (Nicky Guadagni) putting to rest the theory that Revivers can be killed by cutting off their heads, and Steven Ogg's Blaine making the kind of entrance that screams he knows more about the Revivers than the officials do (and clearly has some kind of connection with David James Elliott's Wayne). However, perhaps the biggest takeaways focused on Dana (Melanie Scrofano), Em (Romy Weltman), and their sibling backstory, including some interesting possible leads on Em's murder and insights into their mother's death. And that's just scratching the surface, folks. Here's a look at the official overview, updated image gallery, and episode trailer for next week's chapter:

Revival Season 1 Episode 3 "Reality Check" Preview

Revival Season 1 Episode 3 "Reality Check": As Wausau fractures, Dana's (Melanie Scrofano) search brings her into conflict with a dangerous local family. Written by Noelle Carbone, here's an early look at what's to come:

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story, as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

Set to hit SYFY screens beginning Thursday, June 12th, the series adaptation stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), CM Punk (Heels), Gia Sandhu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Katharine King So (The Voyeurs), Maia Jae Bastidas (Gen V), Nathan Dales (Letterkenny), Mark Little (Mr. D), Glen Gould (Tulsa King), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal), and Conrad Coates (Fargo).

Scrofano's Dana Cypress is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date."

Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect."

McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life."

"Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers."

Sandhu's Nithiya Weimar is "a seasoned psychologist fighting Stage 4 cancer."

King So's May Tao is "a local journalist with a healthy distrust of the Wausau Police who harbors big secrets of her own."

Bastidas' Kay is "Em's opinionated college roommate with a penchant for getting high and getting into trouble."

Dales' Deputy McCray is "the obnoxious, abrasive head of the local Drug Task Force.

Little's Deputy Brent is "Dana's closest confidant on the force – quirky, sweet-hearted, and the lead bowler of the Pinsconsin Pride."

Gould's Deputy JP Brissett is "second in command under Wayne Cypress, a sheriff's deputy who is one of the few that can keep a level head within the chaos following Revival Day."

Chorostecki's Patty Cypress is the "deceased mother of Em and Dana and the late wife of Wayne Cypress. The glue that held the Cypress family together."

Coates' Mayor Dillisch is "Wausau's Mayor who, despite his best efforts, is thrown into the center of the Revival Day mystery and is constantly at odds with the Sheriff."

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who executive produce alongside Scrofano, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, Neil Tabatznik, Stephen Foster, and Amanda Row.

