RFK Jr. Doesn't Think His Marriage Would Survive Being Donald Trump VP

During a Curb Your Enthusiasm event, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to rumblings that he would consider being Donald Trump's 2024 VP pick.

With less than a week to go until series creator/star Larry David & HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm kicks off its 12th & final season, we were treated to an opportunity to drag a little politics into the conversation. During a red-carpet premiere event for the long-running series, series star Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory) rolled in with her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr (yup, this dude) – who just so happens to be running for POTUS… we think. Okay, assuming he's still running at this point… normally, we don't like connecting famous people with their spouses – they're individuals who rise or fall on their own. But since Hines has gone on the record as supporting RFK Jr and has spoken out on his behalf, it's now fair game – you don't involve family unless family involves themselves first. Apparently, Variety thought the same thing – hitting up RFK Jr with a question about whether or not he would want to be the running mate for ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump in the latter's move to steal back The White House (because we've already seen how well Trump and his worshippers take to losing).

"I don't think that my marriage would survive it," RFK Jr responded (sorry, Donald Trump), with Hines confirming that to be true. But that doesn't mean he wouldn't do it – he's just going the "blame the wife" route. What's really interesting are the reactions from everyone at the very end – in the final seconds before it ends. Take a look so you can come up with your own read:

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the 12th & final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, set to hit HBO screens beginning on Sunday, February 1st:

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

The final season of the HBO series also stars Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Susie Essman (Broad City), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers), and Tracey Ullman (Tracey Ullman's Show). HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm is created by David, who executive produces alongside Garlin and Jeff Schaffer – with Laura Streicher & Jennifer Corey co-executive-producing.

