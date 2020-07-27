Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Con Cosplay Cup Shares Top 6 Rick Picks

For Rick and Morty fans, Adult Swim Con weekend proved to be a "not too shabby" one, During the "How They Do It: 'Rick and Morty'" panel with series co-creator Dan Harmon and stars Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer, we had some intel shared on both the fifth and sixth seasons (as well as a preview, see below). During Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, we were also treated to another "anime multiverse adventure" with "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider," directed by Takeshi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film.

But let's not forget about the Adult Swim Con Cosplay Cup, which narrowed its selections down to a "top six" (out of a reported "37 million" submissions) before bestowing the "King of Sh*t" crown- because in the end… there can only be… The One Rick. Okay, not really, but for the sake of the contest there can only be one winner. So before we make this any more confusing, here's a look at your "dirty-half-dozen"- from "Pillow Head Rick" and "Bathroom Selfie Rick" to "Foam Egg Crate Rick." Oh, one more thing. It might be hard to notice, but we think a certain canned chip company had something to do with this. It's very subtle, though- hard to tell:

During the Comic-Con@Home panel's discussion about the series, Harmon believes that both Beths are fine not knowing- but he's not quite buying it with Morty and Summer (though he said he had to "pinch it off" in the season finale to wrap things up). Speaking of "Clone Beth," Harmon also teased that there would be some "choice 'Clone Beth' fireworks" in season six (yes, you read that right), which he says they're "almost done writing." As for the fifth season, things are looking good as Harmon says they are "finalizing the finale." In the following fifth season preview, Rick is near death so it's up to Morty to save the day- and get back in time for a date with Jessica? Things don't quite go as plan, as the dimension-hoping duo end up facing Rick's previously-unknown nemesis… Mr. Nimbus?!?

Earlier this year, series co-creator Justin Roiland was already offering promising news with how production on the fifth season was heading. With that said, he was as much in the dark over how the next season will go release-wise as we are: "I think it's largely dependent on how quick the episodes can get produced. I know season five is mostly in the can. They're still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they'll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea. That's kind of a question that's outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show."