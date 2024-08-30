Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Promo Honors Batman: The Animated Series

Adult Swim's promo with Rick and Morty from Open the Portal pays respect to Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm's Batman: The Animated Series.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty fans aren't exactly lacking when it comes to seeing the dimension-hopping duo on their late-night programming block screens. Along with the Emmy Award-winning original series, we have the currently airing Rick and Morty: The Anime—and it was during this week's third episode that we were treated to another great example of how we're getting our Rick and Morty fix. Studio producer and creative director David Braun, producer and director Aron Fromm, and the team from Open the Portal drafted an amazing animated promo for the Adult Swim series that's also a wonderfully rendered homage to Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski's Batman: The Animated Series. Thanks to the folks over at Animation World Network for posting the promo (and interviewing the team about how it all came together), you can check out the clip above.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

