Rick and Morty Anti-Vaping Ad Definitely Not Something We Saw Coming

Did someone have to do community service and we missed it? Because with less than a week to go until Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated hit Rick and Morty returns for a fifth season, we're expecting things like the personalized avatar/t-shirt creator "Go Rick Yourself" and the season premiere airing outside of our early bonds (more on that in a minute). What we definitely did not see coming was a team-up and between the dimension-hopping duo The Real Cost to tackle the issue of vaping by focusing on the metal that finds its way into users' systems.

So for a look at Rick pulling metal painfully from the bodies of vaping-addicted youth to use to build a mech suit that then falls apart- you know what? It doesn't make any sense. Seriously. Why would Rick build a mech suit out of s****y vape metal? Wouldn't Rick of all people know how stupid that would be? Was he trying to make a point? Because that comes across a little too "ABC Afterschool Special" and doesn't really match his flow- especially putting himself in danger? Yeah, no. That said, we respect the message they're trying to get out and the animation style is pretty damn sweet. I have a strange feeling not a lot of folks will be fighting for this to be canon, though:

This Sunday, June 20, the out-of-this-world celebration "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)" kicks off to honor the series return with special surprises, fun moments, and celebrations. But this year, they're going big with the first episode premiering from space with the launch of Rick's Space Cruiser 150,000 ft into the atmosphere. And that's not all! Fans can also head on over to the "Go Rick Yourself" site (here) to create a personalized Rick and Morty avatar (and if you're in the US or Mexico, you can even create a custom t-shirt) to celebrate the new season "fashionably." By why take our word for it? Check out the following trailer for "Global Rick and Morty Day" for the intel you need:

"Ricking yourself" is proving so popular with the cool kids & their rock-n-roll even Harmon and Roiland got in on it:

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer along with a teaser that contained some additional scenes:

