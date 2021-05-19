Rick and Morty, ATHF & More Getting Adult Swim Digital Short Series

Just when you were still coming down off your high from learning that The Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse would be returning in animated film form, Adult Swim dropped some news on Wednesday that's sure to add Rick and Morty, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, and Robot Chicken into the happiness circle (innuendo game is strong this morning). Cartoon Network's popular late-night programming block is moving ahead with production on four all-new digital short series focusing on breakout characters from some of those series. "We see it as our mission to put something hilarious within a fingers' swipe of anyone on the planet," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "These shorts are a way to meet the next generation of Adult Swim fans where they are while giving our creators another format to play in and innovate around." Each spinoff series will run 8-10 episodes and will be available across Adult Swim's digital platforms around the world.

"The Vindicators": Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot, and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Executive produced by Erica Rosbe, Sarah Carbiener, Dan Harmon, and Justin Roiland.

"Alabama Jackson": Donald Faison is Alabama Jackson, a smooth-talking time traveler who lands in exactly the wrong place at the wrong time, every time. If he can survive the past long enough to get back to the present, he just might find something he wasn't looking for—himself. Alabama Jackson is a hilarious action-packed stop-motion animated series created by Faison and Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

"Aquadnk Side Pieces": Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force where fans will be bestowed with the gift of learning what happens in the later lives of various side characters and villains such as The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. Aquadonk Side Pieces was created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis.

"Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell: The Animated Series": Hell is eternal, and so is the beloved Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell as it returns for a fifth season, this time in animated internet shorts. Cruel boss Satan (Matt Servitto), bumbling demon Gary (Henry Zebrowski), and all your other favorites return in America's beloved workplace comedy set in hell. Expect more laughs, more gore, and maybe a talking animal. Seems like it's a cartoon they should add a talking animal. Maybe a fish? A Williams Street production, the show is created by Casper Kelly and Dave Willis.