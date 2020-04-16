Rick and Morty Composer Ryan Elder Talks Sweet Sound of Snake Jazz

Though Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty is only a few weeks away from rolling out season 4.5 (starting Sunday, May 3, on Adult Swim), the network found a few minutes (2:48 to be exact) to look back on one of the season's most pleasant and unexpected surprises. In "Rattlestar Ricklactica," Morty getting bit by a "space snake" spirals into a full-on conflict on a snake planet that drags out and shatters every aspect of the "time travel story" that makes doing time travel stories mind-crushing. Think of it as the writers expressing the same level of "love" for time travel movies as they did for heist films. At the end of the day, you have to either blow past the plot holes and just accept or call in the Time Police to literally beat the timeline right. But since you've seen the episode, then you know what the biggest takeaway from it was: the musical movement the gods call "snake jazz," and now we get to hear from composer Ryan Elder on how this miracle of sound came about:

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to the midseason return trailer that left us with a number of takeaways. With Snowball returning, will Rick and Morty need to help him fend off a feline invasion? Is some off-shoot of the Galactic Federation still active, and backing the cats in the conflict? That laser sword fight (copyright issues with "The Mouse," folks) between Beth and Tammy seems to lean that way, but you can never trust how trailer edits can mess with perception. Could we be getting a Phoenixperson sighting, and our "heroes" one step closer to "Evil Morty"? But first, a look at the official episode titles reveal video that screams with some very cool pop culture references:

Season 4, Episode 6 "Never Ricking Morty"

Season 4, Episode 7 "Promortyus": Get off my face, broh

Season 4, Episode 8 "The Vat of Acid Episode": The one with the acid vat, broth.

Season 4, Episode 9 "Childrick of Mort": Miracle of life, broh. Whole family in this one, broh.

Season 4, Episode 10 "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri": Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one.

Here's a Look Back at Our Rick and Morty Season 4a Reviews

Season 4 premiere "Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat" (reviewed here) gave us a crash course in "death crystals" and a deeper understanding of just how hard it would be to kill Rick Sanchez – and keep him dead. "The Old Man and the Seat" (our review here) proved a brilliant balance between sharp social satire and a gut-punch examination of love, loss, control… and poop. Which lead to "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty", which "heisted" our minds in such a way that it made it our favorite episode of the season so far (check out our review here). From there, our dimension-hopping duo returned with "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty" (review here). Which leads us to our look at midseason finale "Rattlestar Ricklactica" – the one Roiland says is his favorite of these first five (and close to being ours, as you'll see in our review here).