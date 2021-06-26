Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Offers Waldron Loki Love; "Community" Hope?

When he's not busy being a mover-and-a-shaker in the cutthroat world of adult animation with upcoming projects Krapopolis for FOX and an adaptation of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet for Apple TV+, or in the middle of rolling out the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon does find time to watch a little television. In this case, it's Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki– if for no other reason than the connection the two shows have. See, Michael Waldron (Heels) is the writer of Loki and the Emmy Award-winning producer of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode "The Vat of Acid Episode" (as well as the writer & producer of "The Old Man and the Seat"). Harmon took to Instagram to have a little fun with the connection they have (and contrary to what Harmon thinks, the joke still pretty much works for us) before praising the series and threatening to drunkenly demand more.

"Great now I'm hooked on some show that spans the multiverse and only comes out 10 episodes at a time [edit: it's 6 at a time so now my joke doesn't work] I can't wait to go to [Michael Waldron]'s Instagram, call him a drunk narcissist and demand season 2 (I am loving Loki for reals)," Harmon wrote in his post that also included an image of Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie. Of course, what kind of award-winning writer & producer would Waldron be without a perfectly worded retort? "To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Loki," Waldron wrote in the comments section as his response- which you can check out below:

And as for the sitcom debate over which show is funnier, Friends or The Office? Well, let's just say that Harmon's going off the menu with his choice- a very personal one that should make Community fans happy. And what should fans make of Harmon's ending optimism: #sixseasonsandasteadybutcautiousbuildofincreasinglyexcitingspeculation?

This brings us to the cold open for the next Season 5 episode, "Mortyplicity"- where Rick and Morty's plan to kill Christian God gets rudely interrupted and the adorable little moving target from the trailers apparently has a name: Mr. Always-Wants-To-Be-Hunted:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E2 Cold Open: A Mission to Kill God | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sr3hZCAono)

Speaking of the season-opener, here it is once again- available for you to view for free on YouTube. Not too shabby, right? But if you're looking for a more "unique" way to watch it, then continue on…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FULL EPISODE | Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYCEXg4_lCM)

In the following video, viewers can watch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast (seriously though, a very cool way to watch whatever your "altered state" might be at the time):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day: Premiere in Space | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyn28VzMBgE&t=1156s)

Next up, Harmon, writer Jeff Loveness, director Jacob Hair, and showrunner Scott Marder offer some perspective on the questions and issues raised during the opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mort Dinner Rick Andre | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2VXNJflmDE)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer released:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.