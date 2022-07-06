Rick and Morty: Ex-CNN Anchor Claims He Was Rick Sanchez Inspiration

Don't blame us. Blame Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Because this is what happens when we impatiently await news on the return of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty that's heading our ways this summer (more on that in a minute). So during a recent edition of the ousted ex-CNN anchor's podcast Rick Sanchez News, the host made the claim that… wait for it… he was the inspiration for one-half of the dimension-hopping duo. "In some ways, it's kind of flattering that a famous cartoon character is now named after me or has my name. But it's also really frustrating. Because it's kind of like my name was hijacked, right?" Rick Sanchez commented during the episode. Sanchez's proof? A home video from Roiland reportedly filmed around 2006 featuring a sketch where the animated series' co-creator and a friend turn on the news to find a masked news anchor (also played by Roiland) introducing himself: "Hello, I'm Rick Sanchez, and welcome to the 7 o'clock news."

Okay, now it's time for a history lesson to show why this theory is faulty, at best. When Sanchez was on CNN, his Rick's List debuted in January 2010 but would only run less than a year before Sanchez was fired over offensive comments about Jon Stewart and the Jewish community. That would put Sanchez's time coming in at about four years after Roiland's video and three years before Rick and Morty premiered on Adult Swim. In fact, Sanchez even claimed that Roiland said he had no idea who Sanchez was and that the matter was nothing more than a coincidence. Now assuming this isn't all part of some big "meta joke" on Sanchez's part, the podcast host doesn't exactly sound too thrilled by the honor. "When [CNN] fired me, they gave, or allowed, my brand and name to end up on a cartoon character. Maybe there's a part of me here that should be flattered, but then again it kind of sucks when you wake up one day and everything you ever worked for to create, your brand, your name, is gone, Sanchez explained.