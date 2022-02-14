Rick and Morty Get Their Hands Dirty with This James Gunn Matter

There's nothing like a weekend to calm the nerves and help reset things back to some semblance of "normalcy." Unfortunately, it also lulls you into a false sense of safety & security- as we learned earlier today. Because just when things had gone quiet on the whole Rick and Morty/Peacemaker series creator James Gunn front, Gunn brought us back down to reality with a new piece of evidence from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that finds Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo looking to get their hands dirty at this point. No more Mr. Meeseeks, Squanchy, Mr. Poopybutthole, or even Snowball. No, this time around we have none other than Morty himself making a home on Gunn's video feed stand. And from the looks of things, Morty has that look that says he would feel "really bad" if "an accident was to happen to such a nice production establishment as yours, Mr. Gunn… if you know what I mean." And yet, Gunn has no clue who's behind it or the message they're trying to send. Again, it's either Rick and Morty not appreciating other "galaxy guardians" getting all of their press (and box office) or someone's trying to convince Gunn to write and direct an episode of the Adult Swim series (and we're all-in on the latter).

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share earlier today, followed by a rundown of the "case file" as it currently exists:

Day 5. Morty himself has now shown up on my video cart on the set of #GotGVol3 & I still have no idea who is doing this. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/niLlzOqlxr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at a previous tweet where Gunn revealed that the duo was upping their game and bringing in the big guns in the form of Snowball:

Day 4. Snowball has now joined the other #RickandMorty characters showing up on my video cart on the set of #GotGVol3. No idea who is doing this. pic.twitter.com/nb91iqzzt5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back to when Mr. Poopybutthole entered the scene:

And here's a look back at Gunn's tweet that kicked off our obsession:

