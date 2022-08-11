Rick and Morty Have Every Reason to Be "Paranoid" in Season 6 Trailer

As time inches closer for us to learn who or what "Wormaggedon" is ahead of the sixth season return of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, Adult Swim has unleashed the official trailer for the dimension-hopping duo's return. And if what we're vibing is right, it doesn't look like Evil Morty is done messing with Rick, Morty, Jerry, Beth, Summer… and Space Beth. So get ready for a ton of scenes for us to pour over for the next few weeks as we try to piece it all together… but at least we get to have Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" buzzing around our brains (never a bad thing).

Now here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, hitting screens on September 4th:

So what did we learn from the teaser released during the Adult Swim Festival Black Party? There was a secret hidden within the Citadel that we're now learning about. Was it something the Ricks (or our Rick) had in place as a failsafe? Or is it Evil Morty's true endgame? To rid all of the universes of Rick… by any means necessary? Or something far worse? And based on what was released, the season might have a subtitle: "Wormaggedon" (which makes my mind go to computers and code-erasing for some reason).

Here's a look back at the teaser in question that lit the fire in our dumpster fire of speculation:

And if you head to RickAndMorty.com, you see the countdown to "Wormageddon" underway with some footage to be released:

And here's a look back at the mini recap teaser also released that weekend:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: