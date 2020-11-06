Rick and Morty Heads to Adult Swim Fest with… Pickle Rick Seltzer?

The last time we checked in with Adult Swim Fest, we were reporting on the costume contest rules for the virtual event's #ASFestChallenge (still currently underway, with rules and info below). Set for November 13-14, the weekend also includes a ton of never-before-seen performances (including Mastodon, Robyn from Club DOMO, and Kaytranada), live-streams (including Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show), Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) debuting their Cyberpunk 2077 music video, and a special edition of Toonami. More details should be heading our way soon (sign up for updates here). Our hope? That we're getting some serious intel on the upcoming fifth season of Rick and Morty.

Something else the weekend will include is sponsors, from PlayStation 5 and the Morty-beating sandwiches from Wendy's to the chip-stacking madness of Pringles and the death ray-defying Wrangler. But it might be Miracle Seltzer who ends up with the most "interesting" offering next weekend: Pickle Rick Miracle Seltzer (which we're assuming tastes like… *BLECCH!* Sorry about that… apparently we'll learn more during that weekend but for now? An odd little teaser to keep your curiosity going…

Get Dressed Up: Dress up as your favorite Adult Swim character and film yourself lipsyncing to or reenacting one of their iconic lines.

Get It Seen: Post it on Instagram, and make sure to tag it @adultswim and #ASFestChallenge.

Find Out If You Won: Two winners will be chosen each day to be featured on Adult Swim's IG Stories and win the prize bundle of the day.

Submissions Open: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Contest Ends: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Speaking of Run The Jewels, Holy Calamavote featured the duo going commercial-free and tearing through their first full performance of their critically-acclaimed new album RTJ4 in its entirety. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said the duo when the event was first announced. Joining them were Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. Not too shabby, right? But just in case you missed it – or need to see it again – here's a look again: