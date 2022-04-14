Rick and Morty/James Gunn – Karen Gillan Denies Rumors: "It's Not Me!"

It's hard to believe that it's been five weeks since we jumped down the rabbit hole that is the ever-growing conspiracy between Adult Swim's Rick and Morty & HBO Max's Peacemaker creator James Gunn. As you are most likely aware, someone has been working with Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo to infiltrate Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set. To what end? We're still not sure, though we've had our theories (a Gunn-written & directed episode would be sweet). But we're getting the impression that as much as he's been keeping things quiet in the public eye, folks are starting to get a little nervous and going into "cover your butt" mode. A perfect example? Karen Gillan (aka GOTG's Nebula) took a moment to address the matter during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, pushing back on claims that she could be a viable suspect or knows who's behind it.

"No, I don't! Everyone thinks it's me! It's not me!" Gillan offered in her defense. "I would like to go on the record as saying it is not me. I don't know who's doing that, but I was at the monitor yesterday and it is getting out of control. They're taking over the whole video village. So I can't wait to find out who it is." But apparently, Gunn's behind-the-scenes investigation is beginning to rattle more than just Gillan's cage, as we see from the audio file of Gunn interrogating another suspect:

But still, the conspiracy continues…

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: