Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares LEGO-Related Jerry Health Update

So we're taking a break from our usual coverage of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty (still so much to process) for something much more important- an update from Roiland regarding the health of his dog Jerry- best friend for 13 years as well as the inspiration for Beth's husband's name, Snowball/Snuffles, and more. Why? Because we're big fans of Roiland's art, Jerry's foundational impact on the show, and the relationship that the two share. While "even with his cancer he's hanging in there," it appears Jerry found the LEGO pieces that make up the "LEGO Harry Potter Fawkes, Dumbledore's Phoenix" set just a bit too much to resist. We'll let Roiland explain…

"Jerry ate 23 legos last week. He still has around 6 inside him. Extremely bizarre. He's usually very picky with his food. I'm really lucky that he's doing okay. Giving him the best life I can, and even with his cancer he's hanging in there. Good old jerry. I'm doing a bizarre painting called "jerry ate legos" that I should be finishing this weekend. Wish there was a jerry Lego set. With a few colorful Harry Potter Lego 76394 pieces stuck in the hair around his mouth. I'd buy that. BTW, that's a fantastic Lego set. Highly recommend. Just keep it away from the Jerrys you have at home," Roiland wrote in his Instagram post, along with a look at Jerry, the LEGO pieces that Roiland's gotten back (so far), and the playset in question. And yeah, we're all-in on a LEGO Snowball/Snuffles playset:

And in an appropriate bit of timing, Adult Swim looks back at the moment in "Lawnmower Dog" when Snuffles declares his independence and demands to be known as Snowball:

First mentioned in the series pilot, Snowball/Snuffles would gain the spotlight in the second episode of the first season, "Lawnmower Dog." When Jerry goes to Rick to create something that will teach Snuffles to bey and not pee inside the house, Rick sets up the canine with a helmet that will help him better understand humans. Of course, with this being a "Rick plan" there had to be some unintended consequences- like Snuffles learning how to amp up the helmet's capabilities so he can continue to learn.

The next thing we know, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are chained up in the backyard as "Snowball" (because he's so done with "Snuffles") and his legion of brilliant canines begin their plan of world domination. Thanks to Morty (the only human who loved him unconditionally) and some skillful dream manipulation on Rick's part, Snowball realizes that taking over the Earth isn't the way and leads his fellow canine to another dimension to develop their own planet. Snowball/Snuffles would appear in pictures and in flashbacks over the course of the series run so far, most recently in the fifth episode of the fourth season, "Never Ricking Morty."