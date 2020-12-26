Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays

As much as we enjoy covering Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, today's one of those days when we're actually pretty excited to take a break from the show. That's because series co-creator Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites) broke some personal news on Christmas day that millions of fans had been hoping for. Taking to Instagram, Roiland revealed that his dog Jerry has recovered from his radiation treatment for cancer. In August, Roiland revealed that his best friend for 13 years as well as the inspiration for Beth's husband's name, Snowball/Snuffles, and more, was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his nose- vowing "to do whatever I can to fight it and make him as comfortable and loved as possible for as long as I can."

Here's a look at Roiland's post from Christmas Day offering an update on how Jerry's health has progressed over the past four months- and on behalf of BCTV, waves of positive, healthy vibes go out to Roiland and Jerry:

First mentioned in the series pilot, Snowball/Snuffles would gain the spotlight in the second episode of the first season, "Lawnmower Dog." When Jerry goes to Rick to create something that will teach Snuffles to bey and not pee inside the house, Rick sets up the canine with a helmet that will help him better understand humans. Of course, with this being a "Rick plan" there had to be some unintended consequences- like Snuffles learning how to amp up the helmet's capabilities so he can continue to learn.

The next thing we know, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are chained up in the backyard and "Snowball" (because he's so done with "Snuffles") and his legion of brilliant canine begin their plan of world domination. Thanks to Morty (the only human who loved him unconditionally) and some skillful dream-manipulation on Rick's part, Snowball realizes that taking over the Earth isn't the way and leads his fellow canine to another dimension to develop their own planet. Snowball/Snuffles would appear in pictures and in flashbacks over the course of the series' run so far, most recently in the fifth episode of the fourth season, "Never Ricking Morty."