Rick and Morty: Lee Hardcastle Short Invites Us to Summer's Sleepover

If you check out our coverage of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty on a regular basis, then you probably caught the heads-up we offered on Saturday that Adult Swim had a special marathon going on for Sunday night. For fans of the dimension-hopping duo, the "Almost Halloween Marathon" featured some of the creepier, spookier & grossest episodes from the show's nearly six-season run. But this one came with something extra for your Halloween candy bag (a pillowcase when I was a kid). That's right, there was a new Claymation holiday short from animator Lee Hardcastle, with "Summer's Sleepover" finding an unexpected guest crashing Summer's sleepover party, leading to some horrific results.

Now here's a look at "Summer's Sleepover," followed by a look at a cross-section of Hardcastle's previous works to help celebrate the Halloween season:

Lee Hardcastle's Rick & Morty: The Non-Canonical Adventures

Hardcastle is no stranger to Rick and Morty and animated shorts promoting the Emmy Award-winning series. Previously, the animator has mashed up the dimension-hopping duo with films such as The Thing, Halloween, Gremlins, Blade Runner, The Matrix, and many more. Aside from these just being some truly amazing examples of animation, the other great thing about Hardcastle's work is that it offers us another distraction until the Adult Swim series returns on November 20th. So with that in mind, here's a look back at about 15 of the artist's previous works. Enjoy!

Now here's a look at the promo for the "Rick and Morty Almost Halloween Marathon," including a look at Hardcastle's new Halloween short, "Summer's Sleepover":

Did you really think that the rest of Adult Swim was going to sit on the sidelines and not jump into the middle of the Halloween fun moshpit, too? In the following featurette, Cartoon Network's late-night persona compiled seven minutes of the goriest moments from some of its shows. If you're a fan of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Futurama, Metalocalypse, Robot Chicken, and other shows that may have slipped through the cracks, then prepare to feel represented because we have a line-up that does a pretty sweet job of living up to its own hype- take a look: